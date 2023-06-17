Testosterone-replacement therapy not for athletes, bodybuilders: Study

Current guidelines recommend that testosterone should be used with caution in men who have had previous blood clots.



"Although the trial showed some evidence that testosterone treatment may be safe for men with low levels of testosterone, these findings should not be used as a justification for widespread prescription of these products to large numbers of men," Nissen said.



"Because testosterone deficiency is not a life-threatening condition, uncertainty about cardiovascular outcomes has weighed on treatment decisions by clinicians and patients," said lead author Michael Lincoff, from Cleveland Clinic. "Our findings may facilitate a more informed consideration of the potential benefits and risks of testosterone therapy among middle-aged and older men with hypogonadism."