Tim Cook greets first customers as Apple debuts India retail store

Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling.



There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi.



Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.



Apple BKC features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.