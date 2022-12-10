Top Twitter execs interfered with US election before banning Trump: Musk files

According to Taibbi, Twitter executives removed Trump in part over what one executive called the "context surrounding" actions by Trump and supporters "over the course of the election and frankly last 4+ years."



"The bulk of the internal debate leading to Trump's ban took place in those three January days (January 6-8). However, the intellectual framework was laid in the months preceding the Capitol riots," he mentioned in his Twitter thread.



Taibbi said that as the election approached, "senior executives -- perhaps under pressure from federal agencies, with whom they met more as time progressed -- increasingly struggled with rules, and began to speak of 'vios' as pretexts to do what they'd likely have done anyway."