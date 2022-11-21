Trump sees no reason to return to Twitter

Former US President Donald Trump has snubbed Elon Musk for reinstating his account, saying he now does not see any reason for returning to Twitter.



Addressing a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting, Trump said: "I don't see any reason for it (returning to Twitter)."



The former US President said he will continue with his own platform called Truth Social, developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) that is doing "phenomenally well".

