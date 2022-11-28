Twitter: 5.4 mn users' data leaked online, number to grow even bigger

Security expert Chad Loder first broke the news on Twitter and was soon suspended from the platform.



"I have just received evidence of a massive Twitter data breach affecting millions of Twitter accounts in the EU and the US. I have contacted a sample of the affected accounts and they confirmed that the breached data is accurate. This breach occurred no earlier than 2021," Loder had posted on Twitter.



The data containing non-public information was stolen using a Twitter API vulnerability fix in January this year.



This data was collected in December 2021 using a Twitter API vulnerability disclosed in the HackerOne bug bounty programme, the report said on Sunday.



Most of the data consisted of public information, such as Twitter IDs, names, login names, locations, and verified status.



It also included private information, such as phone numbers and email addresses.