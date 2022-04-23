Twitter bans misleading climate change ads

Twitter aims to achieve 100 per cent carbon-neutral power sourcing in its current data centres by the end of this year.



Since 2021, conversation about sustainability has grown by more than 150 per cent on Twitter.



"We've seen a 60 per cent increase in terms like 'restoring' and 'rebalancing'. Discussion around waste reduction has increased by over 100 per cent and decarbonisation by more than 50 per cent," said Twitter.