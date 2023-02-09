Twitter Blue launches in India: All you need to know about the premium feature

Months after launch in the United States and Europe, Elon Musk's much-talked-about Twitter Blue feature finally launched in India on Thursday. This premium subscription of the 'blue tick' on the social media app comes at a cost of ₹900 per month for mobile users.

It is available on both iOS and Android devices as well as the web. For web users, the subscription is priced at ₹650 per month; web users can also subscribe to Twitter Blue at ₹6,800 annually.

The subscription comes with a range of features and perks such as early access to features like the ‘Edit Tweet’ button, undo tweet, ability to post longer tweets, longer and higher-quality videos and obtain prioritised rankings in Twitter Spaces.

The feature also allows for fewer advertisements – premium users will see 50 per cent fewer ads than regular users on the home feed. Tweets, mentions, and replies from verified users will also be prioritised; in order to "help fight scams and spam," reads the Twitter Blue description.