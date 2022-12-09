Twitter deleting 1.5 bn inactive accounts, namespaces up for grabs: Musk

New Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday said the company will delete and free names of 1.5 billion accounts that have been inactive for years on the platform.



"Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts. These are obvious account deletions with no tweets and no login for years," said the billionaire.



Musk also said that the micro-blogging platform is working on a process to inform the users whether their tweets have been suppressed under a process known as "shadow banning" and they can appeal against the ban.