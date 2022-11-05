Twitter faces class-action lawsuit over mass layoffs without notice

Elon Musk-run Twitter has been sued in the US for mass lay offs without giving employees advanced written notice, the media reported on Friday.

The lawsuit has been filed in the US District Court in the Northern District of California, in violation of worker protection laws including the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act as well as the California WARN Act, both of which require 60 days of advance notice, reports TechCrunch.

The plaintiffs said they were "terminated on November 3 by being locked out of their accounts".