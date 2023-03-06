Twitter no longer able to protect users from trolls, misinformation

Hate is now thriving under Musk's leadership, "with trolls emboldened, harassment intensifying and a spike in accounts following misogynistic and abusive profiles," the report noted.



The BBC investigation also revealed that child sexual exploitation is on the rise on Twitter and not being sufficiently raised with the law enforcement agencies as it used to be earlier.



The chaos has been created by the huge disruption in staffing, according to employees.



"A totally new person, without the expertise, is doing what used to be done by more than 20 people. That leaves room for much more risk, many more possibilities of things that can go wrong," an engineer responsible for the computer code that makes Twitter work was quoted as saying.