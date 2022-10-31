Twitter plans to charge $20 per month for verification

Verified users will have 90 days to subscribe under the current plan in order to keep their blue checkmark, the report said.

It was informed to the team members that failing to launch the feature by the deadline of November 7 will result in termination.

The Twitter Blue subscription became widely available over a year ago as a way to read articles from some publishers without advertisements and make other changes to the application, such changing the colour of the app's icon on the home screen.