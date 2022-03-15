Twitter rolls back users access to chronological timeline by default

Twitter recently made an unnecessary change that made it difficult to see chronological feed by default, leaving millions of users frustrated, but now the firm has announced that it would be reverting things to the way they used to be.



"We heard you -- some of you always want to see the latest Tweets first," Twitter said in a tweet on its support account. "We have switched the timeline back and removed the tabbed experience for now while we explore other options."



Now, the "Latest Tweets" tab has been removed from the iPhone app and users will get the old Home tab back with the option to show the latest tweets at the top in chronological order.