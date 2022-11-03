Twitter 'simply the most interesting place on Internet': Elon Musk

Twitter introduced the system in 2009 after it faced a lawsuit accusing it of not doing enough to prevent imposter accounts.



However, Musk's decision to charge for blue ticks did not go down well with many longtime users, including author Stephen King, who has nearly seven million followers on the platform.



"A USD 20 a month to keep my blue check? he tweeted on Monday, followed by an expletive. They should pay me. If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron. Following up later in a reply, King wrote, (i)t ain't the money, it's the principle of the thing.



Musk replied to King with his most explicit acknowledgement yet of the proposal to charge for account verification. (W)e need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers, he said. How about USD 8?