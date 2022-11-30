Twitter stops enforcing Covid misleading information policy

However, it is still not clear why Twitter has taken this action, as Covid is not yet gone and countries like China are reeling under its after effects.



The move, according to reports, can lead to a surge in conspiracy theories around vaccines on the platform like "vaccines now kill more people than Covid."



In December 2020, Twitter announced to remove tweets making false or misleading claims about Covid-19 vaccinations and label such fake claims, prioritising the removal of the most harmful misleading information.