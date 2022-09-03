Twitter team to fight online extremism 'vanishes' after Musk takeover

Twitter's ambitious plan to tackle extremism on its platform went for a toss when Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced to buy it, and in months after that, the health research team has disappeared, from 15 employees to just two, the media reported.

Twitter had partnered with Moonshot, a company that analyses violent extremists, to begin a project called 'Redirect' to curb the spread of harmful content on its platform.

According to The Verge, "the goal was to move the company from simply reacting to bad accounts and posts to proactively guiding users toward better behaviour".