Twitter to Meta: Tech giants layoff thousands of employees

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram run by Mark Zuckerberg, is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week. According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal, this could be the largest occurrence of mass layoffs within the industry and could impact thousands of employees.

Meta witnessed revenue decline in the first two quarters of this year, and the net revenue of the third water was $4.4 billion, 52 per cent lower than last year’s figures.

Meta’s announcement came a week after Twitter let go of around 3,700 employees globally – under the brand new ownership of Elon Musk who is currently introducing a series of drastic changes to the bird app. Musk attributed the sudden layoffs to the company's daily loss of around $4 million.

Other tech giants such as Apple, Microsoft, Snapchat, Intel, as well many Indian startups like BYJU’s, Chargebee, Cars24, LEAD, Ola, Meesho, MPL have either begun large-scale staff reductions or have frozen hiring.

According to a report published by tech and startup news website Inc42, over 16,000 employees from said startups have been laid-off in India.