Twitter to soon allow users ability to control who can tag them in tweets

Twitter is working on a new feature that will allow users to control who can mention them in their tweets, not letting anyone to tag or mention your Twitter handle with their posts unless you want them to.

The feature, when it arrives, will make a fundamental shift in how people mention and tag others with their posts on the platform.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong first spotted the test version of the feature, saying "Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter".