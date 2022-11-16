Twitter very slow in India: Elon Musk

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has said Twitter is "very slow" in India and many other countries.



"Twitter is very slow in India, Indonesia & many other countries. This is a fact, not a "claim". 10 to 15 secs to refresh homeline tweets is common. Sometimes, it doesn't work at all, especially on Android phones. The only question is how much delay is due to bandwidth/latency/app," Musk, Twitter's new owner, tweeted.



In another tweet, he said he would "like to apologise for Twitter being super slow in many countries. The app is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!