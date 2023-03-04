Twitter's revenue nosedived 40% in Dec as advertisers left: Report

Musk said last month that Twitter will immediately begin sharing advertising revenue with creators "for ads that appear in their reply threads".



The Twitter CEO apologised for showing too many irrelevant and annoying advertisements on the micro-blogging platform and said that the company is taking corrective measures to improve the algorithm.



"Sorry for showing you so many irrelevant & annoying ads on Twitter! We're taking the (obvious) corrective action of tying ads to keywords and topics in tweets, like Google does with search. This will improve contextual relevance dramatically," he had posted.