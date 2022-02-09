Uber's app to beep until passengers buckle seat belt

Most vehicles in the US have seat belt reminders built-in, but that does not typically cover rear-seat passengers. The app notifications are meant to serve as a workaround, the report said.



"Buckling up is one of the most effective ways to help keep yourself and others in the vehicle safe in a crash," Kristin Smith, Uber's head of global road safety policy, was quoted as saying in a statement.



"By leveraging technology to remind riders to buckle up, we hope to increase seatbelt use and potentially save lives," Smith added.