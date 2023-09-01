UPI-based payments cross 10 bn monthly transactions for 1st time

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments crossed 10 billion monthly transactions in August for the first time, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Monthly transaction count on UPI crossed 10.24 billion with a net transaction value of Rs 15.18 trillion, the NPCI confirmed late on Thursday.

Transactions on UPI have grown by over 50 per cent (year-on-year) and August saw 6.58 billion monthly transactions.

In July, the digital payments network had registered 9.96 billion transactions.

UPI crossed 1 billion monthly transactions for the first time in October 2019.

The UPI transactions rose manifolds between 2018 and 2022 in terms of value as well as volume, by 1,320 per cent and 1,876 per cent, respectively.