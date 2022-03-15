US astronaut will return to Earth on Russian spacecraft: NASA

"We're not seeing any impacts [from] what's going on around us," he said. "We're aware of what's going on, but we are able to do our job to continue operations."



He also said that the invasion has not compromised morale or professionalism among the seven astronauts -- four Americans, two Russians and one German -- currently living on the station.



"They continue to operate, you know, above all this work, and there's really no tension with the team," Montalbano said. "They've been trained to do a job, and they're up there doing that job."



He also stressed that the International Space Station and its various systems were designed to be highly interdependent, so it wouldn't be easy to replace the jobs done by a key partner, should one choose to leave, the report said.