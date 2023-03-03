US FDA rejected Musk-run Neuralink's bid to implant chip in human brain

Neuralink's goal is to create a device that can be implanted in the brain, and use it to control a computer with brain activity.



The Neuralink devices are tiny, with multiple flexible "threads" that can be inserted into the brain.



"It's like replacing a piece of your skull with a smartwatch, for lack of a better analogy," Musk said. He said the device can be upgraded as the time progresses.



Neuralink's implant is designed to record and stimulate brain activity, which Musk has stated could help people address conditions such as obesity.