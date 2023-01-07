US rights groups welcome expanded access to abortion pill

Many women have to be resourceful in order to gain access to abortions, and not all of them are fortunate enough to do so in a safe manner. Abortion restrictions and bans do not actually lead to fewer abortions, but instead result in more of them taking place under more dangerous conditions. These include illegal surgical procedures, or the use of tinctures and chemicals that haven't been approved. According to estimates from the WHO, 45% of all abortions are carried out under unhealthy and even life-threatening circumstances.