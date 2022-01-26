US warns of fragile semiconductor supply chain as chip inventory falls

The US Department of Commerce has warned that the semiconductor supply chain remains fragile as median inventory held by chips buyers has fallen to less than five days.



Citing the results of a government survey of more than 150 companies worldwide, the department on Tuesday said that median demand for chips increased 17 per cent from 2019 to 2021, while buyers didn't see commensurate increases in the available supply, Xinhua news agency reported.



There is a "significant, persistent mismatch" in supply and demand for chips, and respondents did not see the problem going away in the next six months, the survey showed.