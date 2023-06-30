Virgin Galactic completes first commercial 'space flight'

Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane, VSS Unity, successfully took three customers and three crew to the edge of space on Thursday, almost 20 years after British billionaire Richard Branson founded the venture in 2004.

The vessel takes off strapped to a support plane, called Eve, then separates in mid-air and fires its rocket to climb almost vertically towards the edge of space.

On Thursday, the plane peaked at an altitude of 279,000 feet (roughly 85 kilometers or 53 miles).