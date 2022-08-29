Vodafone Idea denies data of 20 million postpaid customers leaked

After a cyber-security research firm claimed that call data records of around 20 million customers of Vodafone Idea (Vi) were leaked and accessed by cyber-criminals, the telecom operator has denied the breach.

Cyber-security research firm CyberX9 claimed in its report that the call data records of 20.6 million postpaid Vi customers were leaked due to vulnerabilities in the company's systems.

The report claimed that data leaked included call time, duration of the call, from where the call was made, full name of the subscriber, address SMS details and roaming details.