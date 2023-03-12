Water on Earth older than our Sun, has interstellar origin: Study

"We can now trace the origins of water in our Solar System to before the formation of the Sun," said John J. Tobin, an astronomer at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in the US and lead author of the study published in Nature.



When a cloud of gas and dust collapses, it forms a star at its centre. Around the star, material from the cloud also forms a disc. Over the course of a few million years, the matter in the disc clumps together to form comets, asteroids, and eventually planets.



Tobin and his team used ALMA, in which the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is a partner, to measure chemical signatures of the water and its path from the star-forming cloud to planets.