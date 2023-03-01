WhatsApp bans 29 lakh accounts in India as country launches grievance panel

Meta-owned WhatsApp banned more than 29 lakh accounts in India in the month of January in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021.

36.77 lakh accounts were blocked in the country in December last year.



Between January 1 and January 31, 2,918,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 1,038,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users, the company said in its monthly compliance report.



The most popular messaging platform, which has nearly 500 million users in the country, received 1,461 complaint reports in January in the country, and the records "actioned" were 195.



"This report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform," said a company spokesperson.