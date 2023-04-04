Why Tim Cook does not want people to use iPhones too much

Apple CEO Tim Cook does not want people to use iPhones too much as the company is not "incentivised" for that, but would rather empower them to use the devices to perform things they could not do earlier.



Cook, who appeared on the cover page of GQ for its first-ever 'Global Creativity Awards' issue, said that "we make technology to empower people to be able to do things they couldn't do, to create things they couldn't create, to learn things they couldn't learn".



"And I mean, that's really what drives us. We don't want people using our phones too much. We're not incentivised for that. We don't want that."



Cook is among four GQ cover stars and eight honourees total that the publication will honour for using innovation to create meaningful change driven by positive, people-first values.