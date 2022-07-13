Will Elon Musk’s breakup with Twitter have any impact on India or are we “Begane merger mei Abdulla deewana”?

What began as a shocking (and fairly weird) courtship in March end this year has finally turned into an ugly breakup (almost). Last week, Elon Musk backed out of his deal with microblogging site Twitter which he had offered to buy for USD 44 billion in April this year.

The Tesla CEO has cited two reasons for backing out to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. He has alleged that Twitter did not share with him data about the number of spam bots on the platform despite repeated requests. The Indian Express quoted Musk’s legal team as saying, “Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk’s requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information.”

However, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal had reiterated multiple times that less than 5% of Twitter accounts were bots. Secondly, after the deal had already been announced, Twitter froze its hiring, fired certain senior employees, and breached parts of the deal that said Twitter could not make organisational changes, alleged Musk.

Over the course of the last three months, both Twitter and Tesla saw their stock values taking a dip. The closing stock value of Twitter on July 12 was USD 34.06, as opposed to the USD 51.70 on April 25 when Twitter and Musk entered the acquisition deal. Tesla’s stock value closed at USD 699.21 on July 12 (which was a 0.54% dip from the previous day). The Indian Express article added that since April 25, Tesla’s stock value has depreciated by over 24%.

Media reports have quoted industry experts as saying that the deal being left incomplete was inevitable since Musk jumped into it without detailing out the finances. It’s still unclear whether Musk actually had enough money in hand to go through with the deal. A report in the LiveMint read, “The agreement came together at breakneck speed in part because Musk waived the chance to look at Twitter’s finances beyond what was publicly available.”