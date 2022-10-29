Will Musk become the only face of communication for Twitter like Tesla?

Elon Musk, who rejected the idea of Tesla going back to having a PR department since he does not believe in "manipulating public opinion", may also think the same for Twitter since he himself tweets what he wants his companies to convey to the media and his customers.

Tesla stopped answering press inquiries in 2020 and Musk later dissolved the whole press department.

Last year, Musk clarified that he "finds it more helpful to read/follow individual journalists, rather than publications".