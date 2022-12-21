Will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job: Musk

Twitter's new owner billionaire Elon Musk said he will resign as the social media company's chief executive as soon as he finds "someone foolish enough to take the job," two days after users voted for him to quit in a poll he ran online.



The 51-year-old billionaire promised earlier to abide by the result of a Twitter poll which saw 57.5 per cent of users vote "yes" to him quitting the role.



"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job. After that, I will just run the software and servers teams," Musk tweeted on Tuesday.



Musk added the tweet to his earlier post on Sunday in which he had asked in an online poll if he should step down as head of Twitter.



"I will abide by the results of this poll," he had said.



Over 17 million votes were cast in the poll that began on Sunday evening and ended early on Monday morning with most respondents voting in the affirmative, CNN reported.



Musk had not immediately reacted to the outcome of the vote and declared two days after the poll that he will resign as soon as he finds someone foolish enough to take the job.



He had tweeted on Sunday: "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll".



"As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it," Musk added in a later tweet.



A total of 57.5 per cent voted "yes" after Musk asked his 122 million followers whether he should stand down.