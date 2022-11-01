Will you pay for a blue tick on Twitter?

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk is still getting settled in. However, users' reactions to reports that he intends to start charging users for their blue tick verification have been mixed, with the majority holding the opinion that this will lead to a misinformation campaign.

It is widely believed that the discussed feature will be incorporated into Twitter Blue, a paid membership tier of the service that debuted a few months back.

Reports are circulating that Twitter is considering a change to its verification process in which users would have to pay to have their profiles checked and gain the coveted blue checkmark next to their names.

The verification of your Twitter profile and acquisition of the verified badge is currently an opt-in process. If your profile passes review and you meet the criteria set forth by the Twitter team, you receive confirmation of this fact.

Musk's open distaste for the $4.99 per month product, which is admittedly not appealing to anyone outside of power users, has been well-documented. The word making rounds on Twitter is that the new owner of Twitter wants to charge users $20 per month for a verified blue check, as reported by The Verge.

Currently, Twitter Blue subscribers get the option to customise the look of the Twitter app icon on their phone and gain access to upcoming features like the edit button. One can also get a feed of the most discussed articles from the people you follow and the people they follow, as well as advertisement-free access to certain news sources.

The controversial ideas of Elon Musk for Twitter include verifying all human users and making the algorithm open source, originally an idea floated by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who went a step further and proposed making people pay Dogecoin to tweet, which many thought to be his worst idea ever.

“I have an idea for a blockchain social media system that does both payments and short text messages/links like Twitter. You have to pay a tiny amount to register your message on the chain, which will cut out the vast majority of spam and bots. There is no throat to choke, so free speech is guaranteed,” Dorsey had been quoted back then.

As soon as news of Musk's $44 billion offer to acquire Twitter broke, angel investor Jason Calacanis reached out to him. Calacanis, an early investor in both Uber and Robinhood, not only attempted to raise funds to aid Musk in the acquisition but also provided advice and lobbied to have him take over as Twitter's chief executive.