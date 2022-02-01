WMO certifies two mega flash lightning records

The new record for the longest detected mega flash distance is 60 kilometres more than the previous record, with a distance of 709 Â± 8 km (440.6 Â± 5 mi) across parts of southern Brazil on October 31, 2018.



Both the previous and new record used the same maximum great circle distance methodology to measure flash extent while the previous longest duration mega flash record was of 16.73 seconds, which was derived from a flash that developed continuously over northern Argentina on March 4, 2019, 0.37 seconds shorter than the new record, the WMO said in a release.



The findings were published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society.



"These are extraordinary records from single lightning flash events. Environmental extremes are living measurements of the power of nature, as well as scientific progress in being able to make such assessments. It is likely that even greater extremes still exist, and that we will be able to observe them as lightning detection technology improves," said Professor Randall Cerveny, rapporteur of Weather and Climate Extremes for WMO.