World's richest person Elon Musk turns 51

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, touted to be the most successful tech entrepreneur and investor in the world, turned 51 on Tuesday.



Musk, born on June 28, 1971, often remains in the news for his updates on his ventures such as SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Co.



He is also known to comment on politics, pop culture and world events.



His fans and followers poured birthday wishes for him on the microblogging site Twitter.



"Happy birthday @elonmusk. You are my superhero. I hope you will succeed in the mars mission," a user wrote.