YouTube suffers global outage, firm says fixed all issues

"Getting reports from around the globe that some of you are having trouble with certain features across YouTube services (e.g. logging in, switching accounts & using the navigation bar) - we're aware & working on a fix," said the company.



It later said all issues were fixed.



"All fixed -- you should now be able to log in, switch between accounts, and use the account menu & navigation bar across all services (YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube Music, YouTube Studio) and devices," YouTube said in a tweet.