Zoho invests in Indian startup Genrobotics that makes robotic scavengers

"Building such technological competencies and critical know-how locally can help foster sustainable growth across key sectors, like industrial manufacturing, healthcare, and energy, in turn making the country economically stronger and self-reliant," said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and co-founder of Zoho Corp.



Currently, smart cities, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), refineries, multinational companies, townships and housing colonies across 14 states are leveraging Bandicoot robots, thereby eliminating the need for human entry into manholes.



Genrobotics recently ventured into healthcare and launched a robot-assisted gait training solution called 'G Gaiter' to aid the recovery of people with paraplegia through improved rehabilitation experiences.



"Bandicoot, which combines the use of human intelligence and Artificial Intelligence, is transforming the sanitation and oil and gas industries by offering a viable alternative to the dangerous practice of manual cleaning," said Vimal Govind MK, CEO and co-founder of Genrobotics.