Zuckerberg shows bot that builds virtual worlds with voice commands

Zuckerberg then says, "actually, let's go to the beach," and the tool replaces the virtual park with a new one with sand and water.



He then points to a specific area of the water and says "let's add an island over there," and then the bot creates one.

The ‘BuilderBot' uses voice commands to create 3D environments and placing them onto the landscape.



"As we build for the metaverse, we'll continue to break ground in areas like self-supervised learning and building the world's most powerful AI supercomputer to drive the future of AI research breakthroughs," Meta said in a statement.