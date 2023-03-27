7th batch of Google startups accelerator India now open

Tech giant Google on Monday announced to invite applications for the seventh batch of its startup accelerator programme in India that aims to nurture startups looking to leverage the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).



Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) is a three-month, equity-free accelerator programme for Seed to Series A tech startups in India. It has, so far, helped to accelerate the growth journeys of over 130 startups in India.



For the next batch Google is looking to support startups that are focused on utilising the transformational technologies AI and ML.