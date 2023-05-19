After longer videos, voice & video chats coming on Twitter: Musk

After launching longer videos for paid Blue subscribers as he plans to make Twitter an everything app like WeChat, Elon Musk on Friday announced that a voice and video chat facility is coming soon on the platform.



Following the announcement of several new features on the micro-blogging platform, Musk tweeted, "I hope this platform increasingly brings you joy and elucidation".



The tech billionaire had also announced the voice and video chat feature earlier this month, along with other features such as encrypted DMs.



"Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," Musk wrote.