AI can help in improving success rate of IVF treatment: Experts

Artificial intelligence (AI) can improve accuracy, timeliness, and monitoring in IVF treatment, thereby improving the success rate.

This was discussed at a conference of the Indian Fertility Society (IFS) on Sunday, 1 October.

Dr Geeta Khanna, vice president of the IFS, spoke about the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in IVF treatment and said, “The AI in IVF can help in selecting the best egg and sperm combinations and predicting embryo quality. It can also assist clinicians in tailoring personalized treatment plans for patients to boost success rates.”

Dr Kuldeep Nair, president IFS, said, “Quality of female gametes is linked to factors like follicle size, egg morphology, and other essential characteristics. Similarly, sperm quality is associated with factors such as morphology, concentration, and motility. AI can remove human subjectivity from gamete selection, providing objective assessments.”