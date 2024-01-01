AI-generated influencers stealing business from human content creators

Generative AI-created virtual influencers are now stealing business from human content creators as big brands now embrace AI avatars to promote their products on social media.

Virtual influencers, created by using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, have broken into the growing $21 billion content creator economy, reports The Financial Times.

"We were taken aback by the skyrocketing rates influencers charge nowadays. That got us thinking, 'What if we just create our own influencer?' " said Diana Nunez, co-founder of the ad agency called The Clueless.

Nunez created Aitana Lopez and the "rest is history".

Pink-haired Lopez is now a virtual influencer that is followed by more than 200,000 people on social media.

The virtual influencer now earns more than Rs 9 lakh per month.

"Brands have paid about $1,000 a post for her to promote their products on social media -- despite the fact that she is entirely fictional," the report noted.