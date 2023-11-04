AI most destructive force in history, may take away all jobs: Musk to Sunak

Deadly robots that can climb trees, AI that may render all jobs obsolete and a work-less future are a near possibility for humanity, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has told UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

There will come a time where no job is needed as AI will be the “most disruptive force in history”, he told Sunak in a wide-ranging conversation late on Thursday 2 November, reports the BBC.

AI will be smarter than the smartest human, said Musk. "We are seeing the most destructive force in history here. You can have a job if you want one for personal satisfaction, but AI will do everything," he added.

"It's both good and bad — one of the challenges in the future will be how do we find meaning in life," the X owner added.

He said there is a safety concern, especially with humanoid robots. "At least a car can't chase you into a building or up a tree," he told the audience.