Amazon gears up to send first 2 satellites to space to beam affordable Internet

Amazon is geared up to put its first two test satellites into space during its "Protoflight" mission on Friday under Project Kuiper, the company's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband initiative to take on Elon Musk's Starlink.

The prototype satellites -- KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2 -- are the first iterations of more than 3,200 satellites Project Kuiper plans to manufacture and deploy over the next six years.

Two prototype satellites will help the Project Kuiper team improve the technology and operations required to deliver fast, affordable broadband from space, Amazon said in a statement.

The company aims to have a constellation of over 3,200 in low Earth orbit to compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink, which currently has over 4,000 satellites in space to beam affordable Internet.