Apple doubles pre-orders for new iPhones in India, gears up for Diwali

Apple, which is all set to hand over ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 as well as locally-assembled iPhone 15 Plus to Indian users on 22 September, has received a tremendous response to pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series in the country — nearly 50 per cent more from last year — industry and retail sources said on Wednesday, 20 September.

Apple doubling the pre-orders from last year’s iPhone 14 series indicates the company has made deeper inroads in the Indian smartphone market, driven by the premiumisation trend that is now maturing, an uptick in first-time users who are shifting from Android to the Apple ecosystem and a young, aspirational population.

Sources told IANS that Apple Online Store has seen stupendous traffic for pre-orders, offering attractive schemes, trade-ins and more.