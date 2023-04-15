Apple to use 100 per cent recycled cobalt in its batteries by 2025

"Our ambition to one day use 100 per cent recycled and renewable materials in our products works hand in hand with Apple 2030: our goal to achieve carbon neutral products by 2030," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.



In 2022, a quarter of all cobalt found in Apple products came from recycled material, up from 13 per cent the previous year. Apple-designed batteries found in iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and many other products represent a significant majority of the company's use of cobalt.



Apple's use of 100 per cent certified-recycled rare earth elements has greatly expanded in the last year as well, going from 45 per cent in 2021 to 73 per cent in 2022.