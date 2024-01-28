AI-based apps, smart homes raise security threats for children

AI-based apps, online games, smart homes — all could increase your children’s risk of cyber attacks, according to a report on Saturday, 27 January.

The report, by global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, noted that children are more likely to use AI tools which are as yet not ready to provide the necessary level of cybersecurity and age-appropriate content.

These include apps such as uploading a photo to receive a modified version. However, when children upload their images to such applications, they never know which databases their photos will ultimately reside in and whether they can be used further.

AI apps—specifically, chatbots—can also provide age-inappropriate content when prompted.

The report also called on parents to be aware of the growth of malicious actors that attack young online gamers, often virtually building trust by luring the kids in with gifts or promises of friendship. They then obtain their personal information by suggesting that they click on a phishing link, which downloads a malicious file on to their device disguised as a game mod for Minecraft or Fortnite, or even by grooming them.