Astronomers discover Milky Way's most massive stellar black hole

Astronomers have found BH3, which is by far the the most massive stellar black hole in the Milky Way galaxy, 33 times the mass of the Sun.

An international research team found the black hole when looking into the latest data group recorded in the European Space Agency's Gaia space telescope, Israel's Tel Aviv University (TAU) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The black hole is located 1,500 light years away from Earth, said TAU, whose researchers participated in the study of the newly discovered binary system, Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.

In binary systems, a visible star can be found orbiting a massive but unseen companion, indicating the latter is a black hole.