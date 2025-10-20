AWS outage hits Indian users as global cloud disruption knocks apps offline

A massive outage in AWS (Amazon Web Services) disrupted several leading websites and apps across India on Monday, 20 October, as part of a global cloud failure that crippled large portions of the internet.

Thousands of Indian users reported being unable to access key digital services such as Canva, Roblox, Snapchat, and Duolingo from around 12.30 pm, coinciding with outages reported in the United States and Europe.

CMSs (content management systems) such as WordPress and Quintype are also affected, which has impeded the publication of news on major news websites and blogs.

According to outage tracker Downdetector, around 15,000 user reports emerged across the world within the first hour of the disruption, including over 1,000 from India. The issue was traced to AWS’s US-East-1 region in northern Virginia, a core hub that routes much of the world’s cloud traffic.

The outage, which began around noon, triggered widespread service errors and high latency rates across Amazon’s core systems — including DynamoDB, Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), and the Support API.

Several Indian startups and digital service providers dependent on AWS’s infrastructure reported partial or full service downtime. Platforms such as Perplexity AI, Canva, Robinhood, and Coinbase confirmed that their Indian services were affected by the outage.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas wrote on X: “Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it.”

Among Indian users, educational and design applications such as Duolingo and Canva were among the worst affected. Canva users in metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru reported being unable to edit or export design projects.